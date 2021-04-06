MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

