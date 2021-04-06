MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. 48,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

