MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.