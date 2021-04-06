MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

CXE remained flat at $$5.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

