Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MBNKF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The company has a market cap of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.