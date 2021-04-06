Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MBNKF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The company has a market cap of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

