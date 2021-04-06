MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $84.21 million and $1.21 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,643,389,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,700,381 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

