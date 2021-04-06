Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

MTOR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

