Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $991.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

