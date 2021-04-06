Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 184 ($2.40).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

MRO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,418,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,621. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of -15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

