McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

