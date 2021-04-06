Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,560 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.34. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $170.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $140.97 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

