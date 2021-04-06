Marks Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 38,156 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 8,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,260. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

