Marc Taxay Sells 751 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08.

On Monday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $311.62 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

