Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

