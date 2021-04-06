Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $54.49. 133,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,367,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

