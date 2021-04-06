MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 747,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,599.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 192,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. MannKind has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

