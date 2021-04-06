Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $40,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

