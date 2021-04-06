Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

