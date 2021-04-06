Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $348,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

ED opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

