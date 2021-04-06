Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $331,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

