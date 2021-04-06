Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $307,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $96,645,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $281.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

