Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $291,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,016,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

