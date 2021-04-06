Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

