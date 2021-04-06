Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $58.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $56.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 83.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

