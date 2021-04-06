Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

