MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.63

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 5577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

