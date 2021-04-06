Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.47% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $179,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

MIC opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

