Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

