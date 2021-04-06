Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. 45,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

