M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.46. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

