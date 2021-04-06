Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Lunyr has a market cap of $891,235.21 and $134,551.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.