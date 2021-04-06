LunchMoney Price Up 102.6% This Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 115.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $714,200.26 and $24,781.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

