Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 335.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

