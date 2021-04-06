LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,814 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

