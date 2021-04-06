LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.