LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

