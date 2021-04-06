LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $221.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

