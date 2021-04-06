LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

