Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 228,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up about 1.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 80,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152,934. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.