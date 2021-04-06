Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.25 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 3.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 238,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,503. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.