Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.33. 117,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.