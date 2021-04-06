Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 48,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,456. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

