Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

