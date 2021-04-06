LocalCoinSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,201.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.98 million and $6,201.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003577 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

