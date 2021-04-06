Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,900 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cerner were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

