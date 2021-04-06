Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

