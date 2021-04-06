Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $672,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.78.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.29 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

