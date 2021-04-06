Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $647,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock valued at $85,031,093. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.