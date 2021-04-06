Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $536,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 23.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSCI by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in MSCI by 619.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MSCI by 363.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 773.2% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average of $403.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.07 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.