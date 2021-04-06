Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $285.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.76. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,900.61 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

